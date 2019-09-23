AARP North Dakota
SEP 23, 2019
David Ellefson of Bismarck will be presented with the 2019 AARP Andrus Award for Community Service during an AARP volunteer recognition luncheon Oct. 9 in Bismarck.
OCT 17, 2019
AARP has a group of volunteers from across the state who are trained to be “Fraud Fighters,” and are willing to provide valuable presentations to help protect North Dakotans from fraud and scams.
OCT 14, 2019
Do you know ways to help keep your aging loved ones from losing money to scams and fraud? We’ll share important information that could help you keep them safe during our free webinar.
Not sure which Medicare plans and options are right for you or a loved one? AARP is here to help connect you to the resources that may make it easier for you to decide what’s right for you.
Open enrollment time for the health insurance marketplace is November 1 – December 15. Now is the time to understand your options and find coverage that meets your needs, but it can be hard to navigate. We’re here to help!
AARP North Dakota will offer a free screening of "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at the AMC Classic Dakota Square in Minot at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23.
Medicare Part D Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15
AARP is hosting a telephone town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to help caregivers across the state learn to better balance their work and personal lives with their caregiving duties.
Looking for a job that has flexible hours, competitive pay, and matters to your community? Consider working for the 2020 Census! Get more information on the potential opportunities during our free webinar.
For many of us, our lives are increasingly lived online. We connect with family and friends on social media. We work online, and play online. We shop online for everything from coffee creamer to cars. Many of us do much if not all of our financial transactions online.
The final two AARP-Red River Rainbow Seniors lounge and learns this year are scheduled for Oct. 10 and Dec. 5.
Register for our next telephone town hall for family caregivers
