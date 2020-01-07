Search
Search
AARP AARP States South Carolina

AARP South Carolina

AARP Logo with state logos in background
Statement on Recent Assisted Living Evacuations in SC
By AARP South Carolina, JAN 6, 2023
AARP South Carolina State Director Charmaine Fuller Cooper issued the following statement in response to DHEC’s emergency suspension orders at four assisted living facilities in Richland and Charleston counties.
Search AARP South Carolina
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs