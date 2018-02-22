Gary Murphy

Catalytic converter theft has become a huge problem in Colorado and throughout the entire country. According to Colorado State Patrol data, only 151 catalytic converter thefts were reported to Colorado law enforcement agencies in 2019. In 2020, that number jumped to 930. Theft of the emissions-control devices increased by nearly 1,500% statewide in 2021, the largest year-over-year jump among all states. Nationwide, catalytic converter thefts more than quadrupled in 2021.