Search
AARP AARP States Colorado

Public News Service

senior hunger
Food Insecurity Greater for Latinos During Pandemic
By Public News Service, NOV 4, 2020
About 30% of Coloradans in a new poll say they can't afford regular meals, a rate that's tripled since the start of COVID-19. And hunger-fighting advocates are urging lawmakers to increase food assistance programs to help.
Search AARP Colorado
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs