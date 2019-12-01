Search
Join us for hors d'oevres, wine and beer
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
fitlot
Get Moving at New Fitness Park
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
All experience levels of exercisers welcome
Home healthcare nurse with senior adult patient. Medications.
New Law Helps Share the Care
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
Delaware’s 123,000 family caregivers often have to juggle tending to loved ones while working. That task is even more burdensome when ailing or aging family members need to have medication administered to them.
Manufactured Home
Manufactured-Home Help
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
New law offers assistance for homeowners
Fraud-graphic_iStock-153917956.jpg_large-300x183.jpg
Safeguard Your Identity, Be Fraud Savvy
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
Delaware may be a small state, but it’s a big target for fraudsters. Scams resulted in losses of $2.6 million statewide, with a median loss of $313.
Print
More Funding Urged for Home-Based Services
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
Residence- and community-based care can make older people’s goal of aging in place much easier.
Frederick Douglass
Help Track Down Historic Documents
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
Help restore essential African American history by volunteering at the Colored Conventions Project, a collaboration with AARP Delaware.
Red Community puzzle
Tax-Aide, Driver Safety at Camp Rehoboth
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
AARP has been helping older Americans do their taxes and improve their driving skills for decades.
143923045
Share the Care Act Would Aid Home Health Care
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
The First State has 123,000 family caregivers, making Delaware 12th in the nation in the number of people, per capita, caring for a loved one.
200-small-town-main-street-livable-communities.imgcache.revfa87be980e3ac413d5d1ff7bb9808cb8.web
Walk This Way for Safer Streets
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
Safe, walkable streets make a community more accessible for everyone, especially older adults eager to stay fit and engage with their neighbors.
