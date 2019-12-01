The AARP Bulletin

Sign up for AARP emails to find out about upcoming events, volunteer opportunities and news.
Delaware’s 123,000 family caregivers often have to juggle tending to loved ones while working. That task is even more burdensome when ailing or aging family members need to have medication administered to them.
Delaware may be a small state, but it’s a big target for fraudsters. Scams resulted in losses of $2.6 million statewide, with a median loss of $313.
Residence- and community-based care can make older people’s goal of aging in place much easier.
Help restore essential African American history by volunteering at the Colored Conventions Project, a collaboration with AARP Delaware.
AARP has been helping older Americans do their taxes and improve their driving skills for decades.
The First State has 123,000 family caregivers, making Delaware 12th in the nation in the number of people, per capita, caring for a loved one.
Safe, walkable streets make a community more accessible for everyone, especially older adults eager to stay fit and engage with their neighbors.
