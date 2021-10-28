Hope Flanagan

Current Role: 50 Over 50, 2018 Disruptor | Dreams of Wild Health

Hope Flanagan (Seneca) is from the Turtle Clan. She is an elder who teaches about plants and wild plant gathering. She is also a storyteller, whose stories were passed to her from Ona KingBird from Red Lake reservation. She has taught and worked in the Twin Cities Native Community since the late 70s. Most recently, Hope taught in an Ojibwe immersion classroom for ten years, and prior to that as a storyteller for Minneapolis Public Schools in drug and alcohol prevention for six years. She has worked at DWH since 2009 and transitioned to a year round position in 2018.



