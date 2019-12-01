The AARP Bulletin

Passionate about retirement security? AARP Maine is looking for advocacy volunteers to support its legislative priorities.
Cycling and walking are great ways to get around and stay in shape, but they can be unsafe activities in car-centric communities.
AARP Maine offers hundreds of opportunities to connect, explore and have fun.
When Congress takes a break and legislators return home, it’s a good time to get their ear. AARP Maine is recruiting volunteers to meet with the state’s congressional delegation during recess periods.
AARP Maine is teaming up with county sheriff’s offices to host free shred-and-med events, where residents can dispose of documents and unwanted medications.
Monthly coffee klatches and on-tap evenings at pubs are among the social events that AARP Maine is hosting for members and their families.
AARP Maine is gearing up its advocacy operation for the next legislative session.
During the state’s first Family Caregivers Month, AARP Maine is working with volunteers, legislators and community leaders to educate citizens about the needs of 178,000 caregivers.
