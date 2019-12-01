Search
AARP AARP States Maine

The AARP Bulletin

Volunteer_hands
Make Your Voice Heard
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
Passionate about retirement security? AARP Maine is looking for advocacy volunteers to support its legislative priorities.
caregiving
Check Out Caregiver Resource Guide
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
November is Maine Family Caregivers Month
biking
Safer Streets for All
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
Cycling and walking are great ways to get around and stay in shape, but they can be unsafe activities in car-centric communities.
Saving
Saving Enough for Retirement?
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
AARP wants to hear from you
coffee-300x193-300x193.jpg
So Many Ways to Get Together
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
AARP Maine offers hundreds of opportunities to connect, explore and have fun.
Hands and speech bubble.
Meet With Lawmakers at Recess
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
When Congress takes a break and legislators return home, it’s a good time to get their ear. AARP Maine is recruiting volunteers to meet with the state’s congressional delegation during recess periods.
SEATTLE PAPER SHRED m
Throw It Out at Shred-and-Meds
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
AARP Maine is teaming up with county sheriff’s offices to host free shred-and-med events, where residents can dispose of documents and unwanted medications.
coffee-300x193
For a Good Time, Join Us
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
Monthly coffee klatches and on-tap evenings at pubs are among the social events that AARP Maine is hosting for members and their families.
State House Tuesday
Volunteers Needed for State House Tuesdays
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
AARP Maine is gearing up its advocacy operation for the next legislative session.
Senior Woman Talking With Black Doctor In Hospice
Support Caregivers and Volunteer
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
During the state’s first Family Caregivers Month, AARP Maine is working with volunteers, legislators and community leaders to educate citizens about the needs of 178,000 caregivers.
View More
Search AARP Maine
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs