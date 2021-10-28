Search
Marcie Rendon

Current Role: 50 Over 50: 2018 Arts Honoree | Author
Marcie Rendon is a citizen of the White Earth Nation. She was listed on Oprah Magazine’s 2020 list of 31 Native American Author’s to read and received the 2020 McKnight Distinguished Artist Award. Marcie’s novel Girl Gone Missing, is the second Cash Blackbear novel and was nominated for the Putnam’s Son’s Sue Grafton Memorial Award at the Edgars, 2020. Murder on the Red River received the Pinckley Women’s Debut Crime Novel Award 2018. Both novels are available from SoHo Press. Marcie has non-fiction children’s books and four plays published. Her script, Sweet Revenge, had a staged reading at the Playwright Center, with support from the Guthrie Theater Native Stakeholders group, 2021. The creative mind of Raving Native Theater, she curated TwinCities Public Television’s Art Is…CreativeNativeResilience 2019. Diego Vázquez and Marcie received the Loft’s 2017 Spoken Word Immersion Fellowship for work with incarcerated women.

Longevity economy
By Laura Polacheck, JAN 2, 2014
Across the nation, the aging population has proven to be an important and vital source of economic growth, according to “ The Longevity Economy: Generating Economic Growth and New Opportunities for Business,” a study conducted in 2013 by Oxford Economics and commissioned by AARP. This study counters long-held beliefs about the negative financial impacts of aging on the US economy by showing that the 50+ population actually fuels growth.
