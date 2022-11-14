Understanding Your Benefits | October 2022

Don’t leave money on the table: understanding your benefits
Navigating benefits can be complex, and often confusing. Join the conversation with AARP on Rural America Live for information and resources to help sort through the confusion.
Additional Resources:
- National Council on Aging Benefits Checkup
- Billions of Dollars in Everyday Aid Goes Unused
- 8 Things That Can Lower Your Monthly Social Security Benefits
- Disabled Vets, Military Retirees May See Large Payment Increase in 2023
Connect with us!
- We're closer than you think! Connect with AARP where you live - find AARP activities and opportunities in your state!
- Send your questions, comments or suggestions for the show to aarplive@aarp.org or tweet us!
About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.