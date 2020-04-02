WELCOME!



You have many options for giving back to your community. Thank you for choosing to share your life experience, skills and passion with AARP.



As a new volunteer, you deserve a clear orientation to AARP — our history, our purpose, our connection to your program or position, and your personal role. This AARP Volunteer Orientation Handbook is designed to supplement the guidance you receive from staff and volunteers on your team, providing a reference about AARP’s past, your role in our present, and our collective opportunity to create positive social change through volunteer engagement.

