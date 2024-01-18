Content starts here
Family Caregiver Resources for Alaska

Caregiving 2.jpg

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.

AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.

To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.

General Resources

    Couple with Heart Recolored-01.png

    Health Resources

    Home- and Community-Based Resources

    • Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman (OLTCO) (800-730-6393 | 907-334-4480)
      • OLTCO identifies, investigates and resolves complaints made by — or on behalf of — long-term care residents. The program also offers information and assistance in obtaining needed services, and coordinates efforts with service providers.
    • Residential Licensing (907-334-2400)
      • State agencies responsible for licensing and investigating assisted living homes in Alaska.
    • SDS Home and Community Based Waiver Programs (800-478-4996 | 907-269-3666)
      • SDS offers waiver programs for people with physical or intellectual disabilities who qualify for care from a nursing facility or an intermediate care facility so that they can receive care in the home or community instead of in an institution.

    Financial Resources

    • Adult Public Assistance Program (APA) (907-465-3347)
      • APA is a state government program that offers cash assistance to aged, blind and disabled Alaskans in order to help them remain independent. It also offers assistance to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients and others who have income and resources within APA income and resource limits. Recipients are also eligible for Medicaid benefits.
    • Senior Benefits Program (800-478-7778)
      • A state program that offers monthly cash benefits to low- to moderate income older adults depending on income
    Wheelchair-01.png

    Legal Resources

    • Alaska Legal Services Corporation (ALSC) (888-478-2572 toll-free)
      • ALSC is a nonprofit organization that offers free civil legal services to seniors, caregivers and low-income residents throughout Alaska.

    Workplace/Employer Resources

    Transportation Resources

    • Anchorage — Anchor Rides (907-343-6543)
      • Senior transportation is offered to people 60 years and older, connecting them with nonemergency health care, adult day care, senior meal programs, pharmacies, and employment and volunteer opportunities.
    • Mat-Su Valley — Mat-Su Senior Services (907-745-5454, contact@matsuseniors.com)
      • The organization provides comprehensive senior services such as transportation, meals, chores, respite services and adult day services.

    Housing Resources

    • Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (800-478-2432 | 907-338-6100)
      • AHFC works to make sure Alaska’s seniors have access to affordable and accessible homes and supportive services.

    Specific Audience Resources

    • AARP Caregiving Guides
      • AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.
    • Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs (888-248-3682 toll-free, 907-334-0874)
      • The Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs serves as the primary advocate for Alaska’s veterans and strives to help our veterans and their families improve their lives.
    • Identity Inc. and SAGE Alaska (907-865-3247 info@identityinc.org)
      • Identity and SAGE Alaska represent the state’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities through advocacy, education and connectivity.
    Hugging Couple Heart Recolored-01.png

    Care for Caregivers

    • Community Connections
      • AARP Community Connections is a new website that offers steps to get or give help. You can organize online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas and support those in need.
    • Create the Good
      • Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share your life experiences, skills and passions in your community.
    • Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska (ARA) (907-561-3313 | 800-478-1080)
      • ARA connects caregivers with information, caregiving classes, support groups, care coaching, baseline memory screenings and mini-grant funding.

    AARP Resources for Family Caregivers

    • AARP Family Caregiving Website (en español: aarp.org/cuidar)
      • AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.
    • AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)
      • Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.
    • Community Resource Finder
      • Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.
    • I Heart Caregivers
      • Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.
    • AARP HomeFit Guide
      • The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.
    About AARP States
    About AARP States

AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.