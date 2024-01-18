Family Caregiver Resources for Alaska

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.



General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.

Adult Protective Services (APS)



APS investigates and provides information about allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation of vulnerable adults.

Assistive Technology of Alaska (ATLA) (907-563-2599, Twitter Facebook



ATLA offers free and fee-based services to help people explore, obtain and utilize the assistive technology they need to increase their independence.

(ATLA) (907-563-2599,

Health Resources



Medicare Information Office (MIO) and State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)

The MIO and SHIP educate and counsel Medicare beneficiaries and their families to help them better understand and use their benefits.



Senior and Disabilities Services (SDS)

SDS serves people with disabilities, seniors and vulnerable adults by connecting them with services and supports.



Home- and Community-Based Resources



Health Facilities Licensing and Certification

This team inspects health facilities across the state to determine whether they meet state and federal standards.



Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman (OLTCO)

OLTCO identifies, investigates and resolves complaints made by — or on behalf of — long-term care residents. The program also offers information and assistance in obtaining needed services, and coordinates efforts with service providers.



Personal Care Services (PCS) Program

PCS serves Alaskan seniors and people with disabilities who need assistance with activities of daily living.



Residential Licensing

State agencies responsible for licensing and investigating assisted living homes in Alaska.



SDS Home and Community Based Waiver Programs

SDS offers waiver programs for people with physical or intellectual disabilities who qualify for care from a nursing facility or an intermediate care facility so that they can receive care in the home or community instead of in an institution.



Financial Resources



AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK

Find public benefits that can help you pay for food, medicine, health care, utilities and more by using AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK tools.



Adult Public Assistance Program (APA)

APA is a state government program that offers cash assistance to aged, blind and disabled Alaskans in order to help them remain independent. It also offers assistance to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients and others who have income and resources within APA income and resource limits. Recipients are also eligible for Medicaid benefits.



Senior Benefits Program

A state program that offers monthly cash benefits to low- to moderate income older adults depending on income



Legal Resources



Alaska Legal Services Corporation (ALSC)

ALSC is a nonprofit organization that offers free civil legal services to seniors, caregivers and low-income residents throughout Alaska.



ALSC’s Legal Resource Disability Law Center of Alaska

The Disability Law Center of Alaska is an independent nonprofit law firm that offers disability-related legal assistance to Alaska residents.



Office of Elder Fraud and Assistance

The Office of Elder Fraud and Assistance addresses financial exploitation of the state’s older residents.



Workplace/Employer Resources



Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver friendly workplace.



Transportation Resources



Anchorage — Anchor Rides

Senior transportation is offered to people 60 years and older, connecting them with nonemergency health care, adult day care, senior meal programs, pharmacies, and employment and volunteer opportunities.



Mat-Su Valley — Mat-Su Senior Services

The organization provides comprehensive senior services such as transportation, meals, chores, respite services and adult day services.



Housing Resources



Alaska Housing Finance Corporation

AHFC works to make sure Alaska’s seniors have access to affordable and accessible homes and supportive services.



Specific Audience Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.



Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs

The Alaska Office of Veterans Affairs serves as the primary advocate for Alaska’s veterans and strives to help our veterans and their families improve their lives.



Identity Inc. and SAGE Alaska

Identity and SAGE Alaska represent the state’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities through advocacy, education and connectivity.



Care for Caregivers



Community Connections

AARP Community Connections is a new website that offers steps to get or give help. You can organize online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas and support those in need.



Create the Good

Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share your life experiences, skills and passions in your community.



Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska (ARA

ARA connects caregivers with information, caregiving classes, support groups, care coaching, baseline memory screenings and mini-grant funding.



Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Senior and Disabilities Services — Caregiver Support

The program offers services for family caregivers through the state’s Division of Senior and Disabilities Services.



AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website aarp.org/cuidar

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.



AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.

