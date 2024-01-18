Family Caregiver Resources for Arizona

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.



Eldercare Locator (800-677-1116 toll-free)

A public service of the U.S. Administration on Aging that connects caregivers with local services and resources for older adults.



Family Caregiver Alliance (800-445-8106 toll-free)

Tools and resources for family caregivers, including assisting caregivers locate support services in their state.



Caregiver Action Network (855-227-3640 toll-free)

Information, educational materials, trainings, and support for family caregivers.



Area Agency on Aging (888-264-2258 toll-free)

Local aging organization that provides information about support programs and community resources available for older adults and those who care for them. Contact your local agency for information about available services in your area.



Adult Protective Services (877-767-2385)

Investigates allegations of abuse, exploitation and neglect of vulnerable adults. APS is available by phone Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday, and state holidays 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Arizona Caregiver Coalition (888-737-7494 toll-free)

Provides resources, support, and advocacy for family caregivers across the state.



Duet Partners in Aging (602-274-5022)

Offers support groups and other resources for family caregivers.



Health Resources



Health Insurance Marketplace (800-318-2596 toll-free)

Helps guide Americans as they shop and compare health plans available in the state.



Medicare (800-633-4227 toll-free)

Medicare’s toll-free line connects callers with more information about local plans and providers. Arizonans can also use Medicare’s website to compare home health agencies, long-term care facilities and more.



Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (602-417-4000; 800-654-8713 toll-free)

A joint federal and state health care program for people with low income and limited resources to pay for health care. Through the Medicaid Waiver Program, older adults who are eligible for nursing home payments can receive support and medical aid to continue living at home.

State Health Insurance Program (800-432-4040 toll-free)

A free health benefits counseling service for Medicare beneficiaries and their families that can help recipients obtaining benefits, filing claims, and understanding health care options.



Home- and Community-Based Resources



Arizona 2-1-1 (2-1-1; 877-211-8661 toll-free)

Helps individuals and families find and connect with local resources related to housing, transportation, caregiver support, and more. Arizona 2-1-1 is available 24 hours/day, 365 days/year, with live operator service available in English and Spanish.



Financial Resources



AARP Foundation Benefits QuickLINK

Find public benefits that can help you pay for food, medicine, health care, utilities and more by using AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK tools.



Social Security Administration (800-772-1213 toll-free)

Information on retirement and disability benefits, including how to sign up for Social Security.



Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (855-432-7587 toll-free)

Provides monthly nutritional assistance to people who have low income and limited resources to pay for food. SNAP also provides nutritional education.



Legal Resources



Legal Services Assistance (888-264-2258 toll-free)

Offers free or low-cost legal services for older adults, including will creation and guardianship assistance.



National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (703-942-5711)

Professional association of attorneys who specialize in legal services for older adults and people with disabilities.



Workplace and Employer Resources



Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver-friendly workplace.

Housing Resources



Housing Resources for Seniors, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (602-379-7100)

Assists with housing needs and offers resources and programs to help families stay in their homes.



Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program (602-542-6454; 888-264-2258)

Identifies, investigates and resolves complaints made by — or on behalf of — long-term care residents. The program also offers education, assistance in obtaining needed services, and coordinates efforts with service providers.



Additional Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.



Veterans Administration (855-260-3274 toll-free)

Provides support and services for families caring for veterans.



Alzheimer’s Association (800-272-3900 toll-free)

Information and support for people with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. The association operates a 24/7 helpline.



Care for Caregivers



Community Connections

AARP Community Connections is a new website that offers steps to get or give help. You can organize online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas and support those in need.



Create the Good

Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share your life experiences, skills and passions in your community.



AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website (en español: aarp.org/cuidar)

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.

AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.



National Resources for Family Caregivers

A listing of national agencies, groups and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and supports.



Phoenix Area Local Caregiver Resource Guide

Find more caregiving help specific to the Phoenix metro area



