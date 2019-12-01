Search
AARP AARP States Arkansas

The AARP Bulletin

Caregiving recruitment E-Blast
Arkansas Programs Help People Stay in Their Homes
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
AARP Arkansas knows that many older people want to live in their home for as long as possible.
CAREGIVING
Programs Help with Independent Living
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
AARP Arkansas knows that many older people want to live in their homes for as long as possible.
Community Grant Challenge 2017
Grants Make 3 Communities More Livable
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
AARP has awarded three Community Challenge grants to make neighborhoods in Arkansas more livable and accessible:
Community Challenge logo
3 Grants Make Towns More Livable
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
AARP has awarded three Community Challenge grants to make neighborhoods in Arkansas more livable and accessible.
Shredding Documents
Avoid Identity Theft, Shred Old Documents
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
Identity thieves cost U.S. consumers nearly $17 billion in 2017. AARP Arkansas wants to make sure residents don’t become victims.
Volunteering image 2
Volunteers Needed for Networking, Advocacy
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
AARP Arkansas offers many resources for older adults, including career networking, advocacy for family caregivers and programs to avoid fraud and identity theft.
retirement savings
Speakers Available on Many Topics
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
Does your community group, church or business want to learn more about retirement, fraud prevention and other matters affecting people over 50?
AARP-community-challenge2-e1497450651480
3 Grants Make Communities More Livable
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
AARP is on a mission to make communities more livable for people of all ages, and the results can be seen in three localities.
Veterans Art
Listening to and Looking Out for Veterans
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
Nearly 1 in 10 Arkansas adults are veterans, and AARP Arkansas is hard at work looking out for them.
Pile of Vote Badges - US Elections Concept Image
Stakes Are High for Nov. 6 Election
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
Voter turnout typically drops during midterm elections, and that means older voters can have a powerful impact.
View More
Search AARP Arkansas
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs