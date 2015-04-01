René Diaz-Lefebvre

Current Role: Innovative Fellow

Dr. René Díaz-Lefebvre was Professor of Psychology at Glendale Community College, North Campus (Maricopa Community College District), in Glendale, Arizona. During the course of his tenure that spaned over four decades at six community colleges, Dr. Díaz-Lefebvre won numerous national and international teaching excellence awards. Among the honors, he was named Master Teacher by the Community College Leadership Program at the University of Texas at Austin and participated in an International Study of Exceptional Community College Teachers (UT, Austin). He was awarded a Kellogg Scholarship to study at the Institute for the Management of Lifelong Learning (MLE) at Harvard University. He retired from full-time teaching in 2016, does consulting work, and serves as an adjunct professor at Paradise Valley Community College, in Phoenix.