Decluttering & Downsizing | May 2023

You spend a lifetime accumulating treasures, trinkets and memories. All that “stuff” can make downsizing feel like a monumental endeavor. May's Rural America Live with AARP brings you tips to tackle even the most daunting task of decluttering and preparing for your next stage in life.
Additional resources:
- AARP Smart Guide to Declutter Your Home
- Declutter Your Home to Calm Your Mind
- Eight Easy Steps to a More Organized Home
- How to Cope with Downsizing
- Mental Health Benefits of Decluttering
- What Clutter Does to Your Brain
- How Decluttering Your Space Could Make You Healthier and Happier
Connect with us!
- We're closer than you think! Connect with AARP where you live - find AARP activities and opportunities in your state!
- Send your questions, comments or suggestions for the show to aarplive@aarp.org or tweet us!
About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.