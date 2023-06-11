Search
Search
AARP AARP States Community

Decluttering & Downsizing | May 2023


You spend a lifetime accumulating treasures, trinkets and memories. All that “stuff” can make downsizing feel like a monumental endeavor. May's Rural America Live with AARP brings you tips to tackle even the most daunting task of decluttering and preparing for your next stage in life. 

Additional resources:

Connect with us!

About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.