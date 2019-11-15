Early Findings: How Volunteers are Filling State Administrative Roles

Administrative, tech, or support team volunteers MIGHT help with mailings, but they don’t stop there. These terrific volunteers can do soooo much more—at the state and the local level. Here is a sampling of support roles we hear popping up– in response to several inquiries and an OVE update article. As the year begins, dream a little. What volunteer roles would free you up to do more of what you love to do?

Portal Roles

· Portal “behind the scenes” Roles – helping to vet the prospects list, running reports, keeping date up to date

· Portal “Champions” serve as the state level trainer of other volunteers

· Portal “Super Users” serve at the regional or CP level

· Local Portal Coaches – volunteers who know enough to do some basic introduction and troubleshooting for their fellow volunteers, right in the neighborhood

· Cvent volunteers – volunteers enter cvent via the volunteer portal. Staff “approve” the items submitted.

Onboarding Roles

· Volunteers make outbound calls from the state level, or meet locally for coffee in communities

· Data clean up: Volunteers make outbound calls to all volunteers to clean up the volunteer records.

· Volunteers give one on one orientation or help to deliver virtual onboarding sessions.

· Volunteer “buddies” are assigned to all new volunteers. It’s automatic – and coordinated by a volunteer.

Materials Delivered on Time – and so much more!

· Logistical Team or “SWAT” Team volunteers restock shipping containers for AARP events, tables, and speaker presentations. They label the materials by event and place them in the pickup area.

· Other office roles include collating meeting materials, returning phone calls, and doing research for the staff. Volunteers read, respond, and forward emails from the state office email to appropriate staff. Another updates the email addresses for e-birthday cards to go out. teletown hall follow-up, keeps our copy room and supply room organized.

Tech Roles

· Cvent ipad training

· Frontline Ambassadors provide training and hands-on assistance to other volunteers

· Provide tech support to volunteer presenters

· TTH screening

· Data entry and reports, including utilizing volunteers to enter our sweepstakes registration forms into Cvent

Advocacy Lead/Legislative Aide

· schedules meetings, files, reviews documents, delivers testimony and

· generally helps with advocacy and volunteer outreach and engagement.

Front Desk volunteers

· Volunteers trained to be welcoming and helpful for those individuals who come to the AARP office for assistance.

