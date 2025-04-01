Essential Estate Planning | March 2025

AARP Eye Center
From keeping the family farm in the family to making sure your final wishes are honored. Estate planning and getting your financial affairs in order is a priceless gift to your loved ones. Join the conversation March 17 at 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EST on RFD-TV or right here on our website.
Additional resources:
- Eight Common Estate Plan Mistakes
- Overcoming Inheritance Challenges
- Four Assets Not to Leave Your Kids
- Disparities in Wealth Transfer
- Six Times You Should Update Your Will
- What Happens to Your Debt After You Die
- Retirement Guide Made Easy
- How to Stop Stalling On Getting a Will and Estate Plan
- Personal Estate Planning Kit
- 10 Tips To Help Protect Your Spouse
- Why All Adults Should Have a Living Will
Connect with us!
We're closer than you think! Connect with AARP where you live - find AARP activities and opportunities in your state!
Send your questions, comments or suggestions for the show to aarplive@aarp.org or tweet us!
Some of our previous shows are below, but you can find all your favorites here. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for weekly content related to upcoming shows!