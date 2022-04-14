Financial Security and Estate Planning | March 2022

Spring is a good time to take a fresh look at your future and your financial affairs. From keeping the family farm in the family, to making sure your final wishes are honored – Rural America Live with AARP answered your calls and questions on estate planning during our March 2022 episode.
Additional Resources:
- What happens to your debt after you die
- Retirement guide made easy
- How to stop stalling on getting a will and estate plan
- Personal estate planning kit
- How to write a last letter to your loved ones
- 10 tips to help protect your spouse
- Annual Caring.com estate planning survey
