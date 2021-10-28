Diana Pierce

Current Role: 50 Over 50: 2020 Disruptor | "What's Next with Diana Pierce"

When Diana Pierce, KARE 11 anchor, retired after more than 30 years of delivering the news, people kept asking her “What’s next?” While the answer wasn’t clear at first, it is now—and that’s to amplify the voices of people 50+, a demographic mostly ignored by traditional media. She hosts “What’s Next with Diana Pierce,” a Facebook live stream focused on helping people reinvent themselves when it comes to work, health, money, and retirement. Diana’s warmth and compassion combined with her straightforward style ensure respectful yet engaging stories. Now 67, the Plymouth resident and her partner also share their artistic talents as gifted adventure-travel and nature photographers on Facebook and Instagram. Both pursuits are disrupting the notion that creativity diminishes with age. Diana is embodying the idea of living your passion at any age and encouraging others 50+ to do so as well.



