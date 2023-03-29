Fraud Prevention and Protecting Your Money | March 2023

Do you know the telltale signs and circumstances to spot elder fraud and abuse? The FBI joins the show to take your calls and to help share tips and tricks scammers use to exploit the elderly. Here’s one hint: it’s usually someone they know. Revisit the conversation with AARP on the March 2023 Rural America Live.
Additional resources:
- Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3)
- Americans Lost Record-Breaking $8.8 Billion to Scams in 2022
- 7 Top Scams to Watch Out for in 2023
- New FTC Data on Scam Losses in 2022
- A Scammy Snapshot of 2022
- White House Announces Measures to Punish COVID Relief Scams
- USA Today: With scams everywhere, does government need to do more to protect us?
Connect with us!
- We're closer than you think! Connect with AARP where you live - find AARP activities and opportunities in your state!
- Send your questions, comments or suggestions for the show to aarplive@aarp.org or tweet us!
About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.