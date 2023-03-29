Search
Fraud Prevention and Protecting Your Money | March 2023


Do you know the telltale signs and circumstances to spot elder fraud and abuse? The FBI joins the show to take your calls and to help share tips and tricks scammers use to exploit the elderly. Here’s one hint: it’s usually someone they know. Revisit the conversation with AARP on the March 2023 Rural America Live.



