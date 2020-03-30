Help spot scams during the coronavirus pandemic

Scammers work hard to get us in a heightened emotional state where decision-making is compromised. Con artists refer to this as getting their targets “under the ether.”



Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many of us are already experiencing that heightened emotional state, which means part of the scammer’s job is already done. Not only will we see a barrage of scams related to Coronavirus cures, vaccines, economic help, can’t-miss investment opportunities and the like. We will also see a spike in unrelated scams because the criminals will seek to take advantage of us being “under the ether.” Be extra vigilant out there and engage your inner skeptic – now more than ever.



Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.



Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

