How can you prepare for Medicare initial enrollment? This is where we can help.

By AARP Programs, October 30, 2023 01:35 PM

KEY QUESTIONS TO CONSIDER ABOUT MEDICARE INITIAL ENROLLMENT
Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 11:00 A.M. PT

Medicare-Virtual-Seminar_Twitter_1200x675.jpg

Feeling unclear about Medicare? This is where AARP can help. Navigating Medicare initial enrollment can be challenging, but assessing your personal needs and priorities allows you to begin your journey with confidence.

Join us for a free virtual seminar in your area for real-time information, tools, and resources to help you find the right plan.

How can Medicare fit you? Explore:
· What questions to ask yourself or a loved one to help you confidently navigate Medicare initial enrollment
· Different Medicare options and what they mean for you
· How to use resources like the AARP Medicare Enrollment ℠ Guide to walk you through the process and find support.

PLUS, you’ll also hear about the work of AARP California. Sign up for this free virtual seminar – which you can watch live from your computer – today.

