Family Caregiver Resources for Illinois

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.

General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.



3-1-1 City of Chicago Services Online

Call 3-1-1 for assistance with nonemergency city services and for information on events, programs and agencies within the City of Chicago.



Adult Protective Services (APS)

The Adult Protective Services program is operated by trained and certified

caseworkers to prevent abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of

people with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 59 living in the

community. To report suspected abuse, neglect or financial exploitation call.



Illinois Department on Aging (IDOA) (800-252-8966)

The department serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their

caregivers by administering programs that promote independence, dignity

and quality of life. Programs under IDOA include Adult Protective

Services, the Community Care Program, Legal Assistance and the Senior Helpline.

(800-252-8966)

Health Resources



Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP)

SHIP is a free statewide health insurance counseling service for Medicare

beneficiaries and their caregivers. The helpline can answer questions on

Medicare, Medicaid, enrollment, drug plan information and more.



Senior Health Assistance Program (SHAP)

SHAP provides help and counseling to older Ilinoisans so they can better understand Medicare, Medicaid, pharmaceutical assistance and supplemental health insurance and find programs that suit their needs. illinois.gov/services/AGE/shap Medicare Nursing Home Compare Nursing Home Compare has detailed information about every Medicare- and Medicaid-certified nursing home in the country.





Home- and Community-Based Resources



Senior HelpLine (800-252-8966)

The Illinois Department on Aging’s Senior HelpLine provides information on programs, services and resources to persons 60 years and older and their family caregivers.



Community Care Program (CCP)

The Illinois Department on Aging’s Provider Profile Search site is designed to help older Illinoisans and family caregivers locate information on providers and services.



Home and Community-Based Services — Provider Locator

The Illinois Department on Aging’s Provider Profile Search site is designed to help older Illinoisans and family caregivers locate information on providers and services.





Illinois Area Agencies on Aging (AAA)

The 13 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) contract with local agencies that provide services to the older people who live in the same community. Services provided: congregate and home-delivered meals, evidence-based health promotion, nutrition education, in-home assistance, outreach, legal services, transportation and long-term care ombudsman. The website provides contact information for the AAA for your county.





Financial Resources



AARP Foundation Benefits QuickLINK

Find public benefits that can help you pay for food, medicine, health care, utilities and more by using AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK tool.



Benefit Access Programs

Illinois provides benefits for seniors and persons with disabilities, such as a fee discount on license plates and free rides on fi xed-route transit. Eligibility is determined by age, disability, residency and income.



Legal Resources



Illinois Legal AID Online (ILAO)

ILAO offers 24/7 and multilingual access to free legal aid service in civil matters.



Legal Aid Society of Metropolitan Family Services

Metropolitan Family Services provides a wide variety of programs designed to strengthen families and help them realize their full potential.



Prairie State Legal Services

Prairie State Legal Services is a charitable, non-for-profit organization that offers free legal services for low-income persons and those ages 60 and over who have serious civil legal problems.





Workplace/Employer Resources



Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver-friendly workplace.



Illinois Secure Choice: Retirement Savings Program

Illinois Secure Choice is a state facilitated program that makes it easy to save for retirement.



Illinois Department of Labor

The department has the latest information on labor laws for employees and employers, including workplace rights and safety, minimum wage and additional FAQs.





Transportation Resources



City of Chicago — Senior Services

Connect with the full list of services and programs for City of Chicago seniors and their family caregivers.



Illinois Secretary of State — Senior Services

From rules of the road to benefit services and the latest information on license renewals, the Illinois Secretary of State’s website offers one-click resources for more information on your driving needs.



Senior Centers

Senior centers across Illinois offer a wide range of programs and activities for older adults, with services that may include congregate meals, transportation, education, counseling, legal assistance and health screening.



Specific Audience Housing Resources



Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

LIHEAP helps eligible low-income households pay for home energy services (primarily heating during winter months).



Specific Audience Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.



Illinois Long-Term Care Ombudsman

Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs supports veterans and their families by assisting in navigation of federal, state and local resources and benefits.





Care for Caregivers



Community Connections

AARP Community Connections is a new website that offers steps to get or give help. You can organize online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas and support those in need.



Create the Good

Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share your life experiences, skills and passions in your community.



Resources for Seniors and Their Loved Ones

The Illinois Department on Aging has created two pages to connect seniors and caregivers with resources ranging from grandparents and children to employment, housing, prescription drug assistance and much more.





AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website aarp.org/cuidar

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.



AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.



National Resources for Family Caregivers

A listing of national agencies, groups and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and supports.



If you have thoughts about how AARP can improve this resource guide, we invite you to go to aarp.org/preparetocaresurvey (en español: aarp.org/encuestacuidador).