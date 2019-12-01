The AARP Bulletin

AARP’s Community Challenge program awarded 159 quick-action grants this year, providing $1.6 million to organizations in all 50 states. The Bayou State received three of the grants.
Through its Speakers Bureau, AARP Louisiana provides experts who share their knowledge on a wide range of issues. Volunteers give presentations on topics such as caregiving, disaster resilience and health care.
The Bayou State is home to 660,000 family caregivers, and AARP Louisiana is advocating for them in the upcoming state election.
AARP Louisiana supports caregivers by making it easier for people to remain in their homes.
Tax season is a good time to get rid of unwanted documents to keep scammers from stealing your identity and money. AARP Louisiana offers two free shredding events next month.
Walking outdoors improves both personal and community fitness. That’s why AARP is helping fund projects, including two in the Bayou State, to make cities more walkable.
Last year, 27,266 Louisianans were victims of fraud, with a median loss of $411. Don’t become a target of con artists. Learn how to spot scams and prevent identity theft by joining the AARP Fraud Watch Network ( aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork).
Under a new law championed by AARP Louisiana, nursing homes in the state are required to let residents install a video camera or other monitoring device in their room.
