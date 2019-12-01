Search
3 Grants Make Public Spaces More Accessible
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
AARP’s Community Challenge program awarded 159 quick-action grants this year, providing $1.6 million to organizations in all 50 states. The Bayou State received three of the grants.
What's Your Topic? Speaker's Bureau is Ready
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
Through its Speakers Bureau, AARP Louisiana provides experts who share their knowledge on a wide range of issues. Volunteers give presentations on topics such as caregiving, disaster resilience and health care.
Know the Issues, Get Ready to Vote
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
The Bayou State is home to 660,000 family caregivers, and AARP Louisiana is advocating for them in the upcoming state election.
Key Issues at Stake This Election
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
Caregiving Tops Agenda as Legislature Meets
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
AARP Louisiana supports caregivers by making it easier for people to remain in their homes.
Here's Where to Shred Unwanted Documents
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
Tax season is a good time to get rid of unwanted documents to keep scammers from stealing your identity and money. AARP Louisiana offers two free shredding events next month.
Looking for Speakers? Here's Help
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
Is your group looking for a dynamic expert for your next event?
Challenge Grants Go to Baton Rouge, DeRidder
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
Walking outdoors improves both personal and community fitness. That’s why AARP is helping fund projects, including two in the Bayou State, to make cities more walkable.
Learn How to Spot Scams, Foil Identity Theft
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
Last year, 27,266 Louisianans were victims of fraud, with a median loss of $411. Don’t become a target of con artists. Learn how to spot scams and prevent identity theft by joining the AARP Fraud Watch Network ( aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork).
New Law Allows Cameras in Nursing Home Rooms
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2018
Under a new law championed by AARP Louisiana, nursing homes in the state are required to let residents install a video camera or other monitoring device in their room.
