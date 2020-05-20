Justin Chavez

AARP Nevada, and the national AARP Office of Volunteer Engagement (OVE) is working with the Veterans Military and their Families (VMF) team to replicate its approach for outreach during this time of self-isolation to a specialized veterans audience.
Join the NV team every other Wednesday for lunch as we discuss upcoming events, updates and other important topics. Here The upcoming May & June Dates: 5/20/2020; 6/3/2020; 6/17/2020
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspension of in-person AARP Nevada events, volunteers in the state have led our first virtual Cinamaniacs event in May.
