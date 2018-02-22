Alistair Bane

Eastern Shawnee Tribe



Alistair Bane is an accomplished artist, writer and engaging storyteller. He enjoys working in various mediums, including quilting, acrylic on canvas and beadwork. Mr. Bane feels each medium uniquely allows him to express different aspects of life.



Mr. Bane was a resident artist at the Denver Art Museum in 2016. He enjoys teaching others and has held classes for various organizations throughout the country, often focusing on art to heal generational trauma. Mr. Bane serves as host and storyteller of “The Moth Radio Hour.” He also frequently performs at The Moth Mainstage Shows. In his spare time, Mr. Bane volunteers to foster and rehabilitate dogs for dog rescue organizations.