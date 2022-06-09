AARP Expands Tool to Help Oklahoma’s Veterans Access Health Care

Today, AARP launched the updated Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator to bring together valuable information and resources to help veterans, military families and their caregivers navigate their health care options. The tool provides Oklahoma’s veterans with critical information about what is required to qualify for health care benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or Department of Defense (DoD).



“Veterans and military families faced many difficulties serving our country; accessing health care benefits they earned shouldn’t be as challenging,” said Jim Randall, AARP Oklahoma volunteer state president and former Army reservist. “This free, one-stop resource will help make the process less confusing and overwhelming for veterans and military families as they navigate the best path for their health care needs.”



The AARP Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator has just been expanded to help veterans and their families access VA Specialty Care Programs and Services in the following areas:



Women Veterans Health Care Program

Specialty Emotional and Mental Health Services

Specialty Dental, Oral, Hearing and Vision Services

Family Caregiver Assistance Program