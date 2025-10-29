Resources and Support for Individuals Facing Food Insecurity



As of November 1, 2025, millions of Americans—including many older adults—may not receive their monthly food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. This disruption affects individuals living on fixed incomes, many of whom rely on SNAP to afford groceries and maintain their health.



You Are Not Alone



If you are facing food insecurity, know that help is available. Whether you need groceries, home-delivered meals, or someone to talk to, these resources are here to support you. You deserve dignity, nourishment, and peace of mind.



Check Your EBT Balance



Unused SNAP benefits from previous months may still be available. Benefits usually stay on your card for up to 12 months. Visit your state’s EBT portal or call the number on the back of your card to check your balance.



Find Local Food Assistance



Many food banks and pantries offer services tailored to older individuals, including home delivery and dietary-sensitive options:



· Feeding America Food Bank Locator - https://www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank



· Hunger Free America - https://findfood.hungerfreeamerica.org



· Food Finder Interactive Map - https://foodfinder.us/



· WhyHunger Find Food Database - https://whyhunger.org/find-food



· Meals on Wheels America: Delivers nutritious meals directly to homes. Find a provider - https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/



· Little Food Pantries - https://www.thelittlefreepantries.org/



· Local Area Agencies on Aging (AAA): These agencies often coordinate food delivery, congregate meals, and other support services. Find your local AAA - https://eldercare.acl.gov/home



National Hotlines for Immediate Help



· National Hunger Hotline: Call 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (Spanish)



· WhyHunger Hotline: Call 1-800-5-HUNGRY or text your ZIP code to 1-800-548-6479



· Call 2-1-1 or visit 211.org to connect with local food programs.

