Sample Invitation for the January 30 Volunteer Teletown Hall

Below please find sample language you can use to invite volunteers on your team to the January 30, pm ET Volunteer Teletown Hall. Thanks for helping us get the word out!

Jan 30 Volunteer Call: State Advocacy Update

State legislatures are gearing up in most states and AARP is ready to engage! Please join us on January 30 at 7pm ET for a state advocacy update from, and dialogue with, State Advocacy and Strategy Integration VP Elaine Ryan. As always, there will be time for your questions and comments.

Here’s how to join the call:

Date: Thursday, January 30

Time: 7pm ET (6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT)

Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)

If you have a question or comments about topics being addressed on the call, feel free to submit them in advance. Just email volunteer@aarp.org by 6pm ET on January 29 and be sure to include “TTH question” in your subject line. We will also be taking questions by phone during the call. If you would like to listen live through the internet, please contact the Volunteer Helpline for the address by calling 866-740-7719 or emailing volunteer@aarp.org.