Sample Invitation to April 23 Coronavirus Tele-town Halls

Feel free to localize and share the below sample invitation for the April 23 Coronavirus Tele-town Halls with volunteers on your team.



Subject Line: Join Two Coronavirus Calls on April 23



This Thursday, April 23, AARP will host two Coronavirus calls – a 1pm ET call on Supporting Loved Ones in Care Facilities and a 7pm ET call on Disparate Impact on Communities. Experts on the 1pm ET call will address questions and concerns related to protecting, supporting and remaining connected to loved ones in all types of care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. Speakers on the 7pm ET call will discuss the impact of COVID-19 across communities of different demographics. Participants on that call will find out why some populations are being hit harder by the pandemic, and how you can protect yourself.



Here are the details for joining either or both calls:



Date: April 23

Times: 1pm ET (12 noon CT, 11am MT, 10am PT) – Coronavirus: Supporting Loved Ones in Care Facilities

7pm ET (6pm CT, 5pm MT, 4pm PT) – Coronavirus: Disparate Impact on Communities

Call-in: 855-274-9507 (toll-free) – same number for both calls



You can listen to the livestream or find more information here. Call recordings will be posted on AARP.org/coronavirus and on the Volunteer Portal in the TTH Library under Coronavirus TTH.



Know someone who could use a friendly chat? Across the country, people are finding ways to stay connected and help those in need through a friendly call from one of AARP's volunteers. Please let local nonprofits, neighbors and family know about the opportunity to request a Friendly Call in English or Spanish. Requests can be made through an online form in English or Spanish or by calling toll-free 888-281-0145 (English) or 888-497-4108 (Spanish).

