Sample Invitation to May 7 Coronavirus Tele-town Halls

Subject Line: You’re Invited to Two Coronavirus Calls on May 7



AARP is hosting two timely and informative calls relating to the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday. We hope you’ll be able to join one or both!



Coronavirus: Protecting Your Health and Bank Account

Thursday, May 7 at 1 pm ET (12 noon CT, 11am MT, 10am PT)

Call-in 855-274-9597 (toll free)

Experts will share how to protect yourself and loved ones from the virus, access health services, and spot and avoid coronavirus scams.



Coronavirus: Managing Your Career, Business and Income

Thursday, May 7 at 7pm ET (6pm CT, 5pm MT, 4pm PT)

Call-in 855-274-9597 (toll free)

This call will provide information on navigating unemployment and furloughs as well as on managing your career, personal finances and income during the global pandemic.



Call recording availability:

You can listen to the livestream of the Caregiving and Coronavirus call or find more information here. Call recordings will also be posted on AARP.org/coronavirus and on the Volunteer Portal in the TTH Library under Coronavirus TTH.



Know someone who could use a friendly chat?

Across the country, there are countless people who are feeling socially isolated and might benefit from a friendly call from one of AARP's volunteers. Please let local nonprofits, neighbors and family know about the opportunity to request a Friendly Call in English or Spanish. Requests can be made through an online form in English or Spanish or by calling toll-free 888-281-0145 (English) or 888-497-4108 (Spanish).

