Scam Fighting Tips | August 2023

Americans lose billions each year to criminal scammers, and seniors lose more than anyone else. We bring in experts to help answer your questions and offer tips on how to stop scams. AARP Live shares tips on how to protect yourself and what you can do to help catch the crooks during our August 2023 show with special guests, the Oak Ridge Boys.
