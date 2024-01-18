Family Caregiver Resources for South Dakota

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.

General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State



AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.

CAREgivers by Active Generations (605-275-7681 | 800-360-6161)



CAREgivers is designed to help family caregivers balance work, life, and caregiving. It offers trainings, referrals, stress management classes, caregiver case management services and support groups.

South Dakota Department of Human Services – Caregiver Services (833-663-9673 toll-free)



The South Dakota Department of Health offers free information, assistance, counseling and training to qualified family caregivers through its Caregiver Program. Temporary respite care and other supplement services are also available.

2-1-1 Helpline Center (2-1-1)



2-1-1 South Dakota offers information and referrals across the spectrum of human need, including but not limited to rental assistance, food pantries, affordable housing, health resources, transportation, caregiver support, financial programs, literacy and jobs programs.

Family Caregiver Alliance (800-445-8106 toll-free)



The Family Caregiver Alliance offers support, tailored information and tools to manage the complex demands of caregiving.

Caregiver Action Network (CAN) (855-227-3640)



CAN is a national nonprofit organization providing education, peer support and resources to improve the quality of life for family caregivers across the country, free of charge.

Health Resources



Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE)



SHIINE is a federally funded program that provides free, confidential and unbiased counseling to Medicare beneficiaries in South Dakota.

Eastern SD: 800-536-8197 / 605-333-3314 Central SD: 877-331-4834 toll-free / 605-494-0219 Western SD: 877-286-9072 toll-free / 605-342-8635



Alzheimer’s Association – South Dakota Chapter (605-339-4543 | 800-272-3900 24/7 Helpline)



The Alzheimer’s Association has educational programs and support groups for patients and their families. It also hosts the Safe Return program, providing assistance when someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia becomes lost.

American Cancer Society of South Dakota (800-227-2345)



The American Cancer Society provides education, support and research information for patients and their families, as well as tips for staying healthy or getting involved in the fight against cancer.

South Dakota Parkinson Foundation (605-271-6113)



The South Dakota Parkinson Foundation offers education and resources as well as in-person and virtual exercise and wellness programs and support groups across the state.

The ALS Association – Minnesota, North Dakota & South Dakota Chapter (888-672-0484 toll-free)



The ALS Association offers services, programs and research to help those affected by ALS live their lives to the fullest, including support groups, resources and tools for ALS caregivers.

Home- and Community-Based Resources

Senior Companions of South Dakota (888-239-1210 toll-free)



Senior Companions is a volunteer project that provides free in-home assistance and respite care to more than 50 communities across the state. Support services include companionship, transportation, meal planning and preparation, and light housekeeping.

Dakota at Home (833-663-9673 toll-free)



Dakota at Home is a free information and referral service that provides objective information and options to help individuals identify and access public and private services so they can live independent, meaningful lives and maintain close community ties.

Eldercare Locator (800-677-1116)



Eldercare Locator is a public service of the U.S. Administration on Aging that connects caregivers with local services and resources for older adults.

ARCH (Access to Respite Care and Help) National Respite Network (833-663-9673)



The ARCH National Respite Network includes the National Respite Locator, a service to help caregivers and professionals find local respite services in their community.

Financial Resources

AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK



Find public benefits that can help you pay for food, medicine, health care, utilities and more by using AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK tools.

Social Security Administration (SSA) (800-772-1213)



SSA provides information on retirement and disability benefits, including how to sign up for Social Security.



Legal Resources

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) (703-942-5711)



NAELA is a professional association of attorneys who specialize in legal services for older adults and people with special needs. Its database of elder law attorneys is organized by state.

Workplace/Employer Resources

Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace



AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver-friendly workplace.

Specific Audience Resources

AARP Caregiving Guides



AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.



U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Caregiver Support (855-260-3274 toll-free)



The VA Caregiver Program offers comprehensive and coordinated support to veterans and those caring for them. Qualified military families may be eligible to receive in-home support services, a financial stipend and/or health insurance.

Care for Caregivers

Community Connections



AARP Community Connections is a new website that offers steps to get or give help. You can organize online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas and support those in need.

Create the Good



Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share their life experiences, skills and passions in their communities.

AARP Resources for Family Caregivers

AARP Family Caregiving Website (en español: aarp.org/cuidar)



AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.

AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)



Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.

AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group



Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.

Community Resource Finder



Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.

I Heart Caregivers



Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.

AARP Online Caregiving Community



Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.

AARP HomeFit Guide



The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.

National Resources for Family Caregivers



A listing of national agencies, groups and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and supports.

If you have thoughts about how AARP can improve this resource guide, we invite you to go to aarp.org/preparetocaresurvey (en español: aarp.org/encuestacuidador).