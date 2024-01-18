Family Caregiver Resources for Washington

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.



Community Living Connections (CLC)

Washington’s CLC network helps individuals, their caregivers, legal representatives and families navigate and connect with information and access to long-term and home- or community-based services and supports.



Washington 211

2-1-1 is a free community service in Washington State that connects residents with highly trained information and referral specialists to assess needs and provide a list of referrals to available resources in your community.



Health Resources



Dementia Action Collaborative

Resources for families and people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.



Washington State Long-Term Care Ombudsman

The state ombudsman advocates for residents of nursing homes, adult family homes and assisted living facilities to protect their rights under federal and state laws and regulations.





Home- and Community-Based Resources



Washington State Aging and Long-Term Support Administration ( 360-725-2300)

This department lists resources for finding services for adults on a range of issues, including meals, transportation, daily personal care, housework, and yard work.

Eldercare Locator

Eldercare Locator is a public service of the U.S. Administration on Aging that connects you to services for older adults and their families.





Financial Resources



NCOA Benefits Checkup

BenefitsCheckUp connects millions of older adults and people with disabilities with benefits programs that can help pay for health care, medicine, food, utilities, and more.





Washington State Department of Financial Institutions

The Department of Financial Institutions maintains a list of county resources and agencies for low-income housing, financial assistance, and counseling.



Legal Resources



Northwest Justice Project

NJP provides legal help to low-income people in cases affecting such basic human needs as safety and security, housing preservation, income protection, access to health care, education, and other basic needs.



Workplace/Employer Resources



Washington Cares Career

Washington Care Careers is a guide that provides you with professional development opportunities, that offer flexible schedules and positions within the fastest growing industry in the nation, assisting older adults and adults with disabilities with daily activities so they can remain in their own homes and communities.

Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver-friendly workplace.



WorkSource Washington

WorkSource is a partnership of state, local, and non-profit agencies that provide employment and training services to job seekers and employers in Washington. Customers access services electronically through worksourcewa.com or a network of more than 60 WorkSource centers, affiliates, and connection sites.



Transportation Resources



Travel Washington Intercity Bus Program

Travel Washington Intercity Bus Program connects rural communities to major transportation hubs and urban centers, filling gaps in the transportation network and making travel more accessible, reliable and convenient.



Housing Resources



Washington Homeownership Resource Center (WHRC)

WHRC is a nonprofit organization that offers a website, hotline, and portal where Washington residents can find resources for first-time homebuyers, current homeowners, and homeowners who may be facing foreclosure.



Solid Ground Housing Resources

Solid Ground is an anti-poverty social service organization. It works to connect individuals with information, resources, and referrals to meet basic needs and support housing stability.



Specific Audience Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.





SAGE Advocacy and Services for LGBT Elders

SAGE is a national advocacy organization that provides advocacy, services, and support to older members of the LGBTQ+ elders.



Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs

The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs helps connect veterans and their family members to the benefits and services they earned through their military service.



Care for Caregivers



AARP Friendly Voice

If you or someone you love is feeling isolated or anxious in these challenging times, hearing a friendly voice on the phone may help. That's why we created the AARP Friendly Voice program - a trained, caring group of volunteers standing by ready to chat, listen or just say hello. Request a call by dialing AARP at 888-281-0145 for English or 888-497-4108 for Spanish, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time.



Create the Good

Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share your life experiences, skills, and passions in your community.



AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website aarp.org/cuidar

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance, and much more.



AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions, and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service of the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residences age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers, and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.



National Resources for Family Caregivers

A listing of national agencies, groups, and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and support.



