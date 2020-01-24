Imagine standing around the virtual water cooler with staff and volunteer colleagues brainstorming ways to achieve shared volunteer engagement priorities. That’s what the Office of Volunteer Engagement’s new Water Cooler Wednesdays are all about. Join us each Wednesday from Feb 26 through April 22 for an optional 4pm ET video chat on one of AARP’s nine volunteer engagement areas. The (below) calendar was determined by community interest, meaning the engagement areas prioritized by the most communities will be discussed first. Feel free to participate in as many or as few conversations as you choose by clicking here at 4pm ET on the Wednesday of the call. The link will always be the same. To add the series to your calendar click here.
During each web chat, we will:
- Define the priority area
- Share examples from around the association
- Connect you to C.A.R.E packages (Cover index, Approaches, Resources, Examples on one drive and the Volunteer Portal)
- Offer an opportunity to ask us or your peers questions.
- Provide a connection to a community of support
You should:
- Invite your lead volunteers to join the discussion
- Be sure your staff colleagues who work with you in community are aware of this opportunity
Water Cooler Wednesdays Calendar
- Feb 26 - Growing the number of local volunteers
- March 4 - Increasing volunteers that lead specialized sub teams (e.g. advocacy, event, issue or priority audience)
- March 11 - Increase the number of volunteers engaging in localizing priority issue area such as fraud, disrupt aging, caregiving and advocacy
- March 18 - Increase the role of volunteers leading recruitment and onboarding
- March 25 - Increase the percentage of volunteer led events
- April 1 - Developing the staff and leadership volunteer partnership
- April 8 - Increasing the percentage of multicultural volunteers
- April 15 - Increasing easy entry volunteer opportunities
- April 22 - Growing the number of volunteers serving on boards and commissions
