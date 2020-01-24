Imagine standing around the virtual water cooler with staff and volunteer colleagues brainstorming ways to achieve shared volunteer engagement priorities. That’s what the Office of Volunteer Engagement’s new Water Cooler Wednesdays are all about. Join us each Wednesday from Feb 26 through April 22 for an optional 4pm ET video chat on one of AARP’s nine volunteer engagement areas. The (below) calendar was determined by community interest, meaning the engagement areas prioritized by the most communities will be discussed first. Feel free to participate in as many or as few conversations as you choose by clicking here at 4pm ET on the Wednesday of the call. The link will always be the same. To add the series to your calendar click here.

During each web chat, we will:

Define the priority area

Share examples from around the association

Connect you to C.A.R.E packages ( C over index, A pproaches, R esources, E xamples on one drive and the Volunteer Portal)

over index, pproaches, esources, xamples on one drive and the Volunteer Portal) Offer an opportunity to ask us or your peers questions.

Provide a connection to a community of support

You should:

Invite your lead volunteers to join the discussion

Be sure your staff colleagues who work with you in community are aware of this opportunity

Water Cooler Wednesdays Calendar



Feb 26 - Growing the number of local volunteers

- Growing the number of local volunteers March 4 - Increasing volunteers that lead specialized sub teams (e.g. advocacy, event, issue or priority audience)

- Increasing volunteers that lead specialized sub teams (e.g. advocacy, event, issue or priority audience) March 11 - Increase the number of volunteers engaging in localizing priority issue area such as fraud, disrupt aging, caregiving and advocacy

- Increase the number of volunteers engaging in localizing priority issue area such as fraud, disrupt aging, caregiving and advocacy March 18 - Increase the role of volunteers leading recruitment and onboarding

- Increase the role of volunteers leading recruitment and onboarding March 25 - Increase the percentage of volunteer led events

- Increase the percentage of volunteer led events April 1 - Developing the staff and leadership volunteer partnership

- Developing the staff and leadership volunteer partnership April 8 - Increasing the percentage of multicultural volunteers

- Increasing the percentage of multicultural volunteers April 15 - Increasing easy entry volunteer opportunities

- Increasing easy entry volunteer opportunities April 22 - Growing the number of volunteers serving on boards and commissions

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/702449443

Meeting ID: 702 449 443

One tap mobile

+16468769923,,702449443# US

