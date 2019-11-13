2020 Census “DIY” Presentations Now Available

A new DIY presentation kit is available for volunteers “$675 Billion Reasons to Care about the 2020 Census!” The kit contains 30 and 60 minute versions of the presentation, and it can be given with or without a computer. No matter who you are, or where you come from, the 2020 Census will affect you and your community. The fully scripted presentation covers the 2020 Census and why it’s important, avoiding Census scams, and talks about the temporary job opportunities with the Census. It is fun, interactive and will benefit your community. In December we’ll add two more versions – one targeted towards Hispanic/Latino audiences, and one fully in Spanish. If you haven’t tried out a DIY before connect with your state office and get started! If you have any questions or need help contact AARP Census Lead Jennifer Baier jbaier@aarp.org

