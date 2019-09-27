Learn about this and other commonly asked questions at AARP’s special free webinar.
500,000 Census Jobs: Are You the Perfect Fit?
Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Time: 7 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MT/4:00 p.m. PT
Looking for a job that has flexible hours, competitive pay, and matters to your community? Consider working for the 2020 Census! Get more information on the potential opportunities during our free webinar.
We’ll help you find out:
- WHAT job opportunities there are and what to expect if you get hired
- WHO is qualified for these temporary positions
- HOW you can apply
- WHAT you can do to help protect yourself from Census employment scams
If you’re looking for a temporary job, this could be a great opportunity. PLUS, these jobs only come along once in a decade—so NOW is the time to get the details about becoming a Census worker. Sign up for our webinar today!
About AARP States
Contact Information and more from your state office. Learn what we are doing to champion social change and help you live your best life.