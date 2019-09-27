Search
500,000 Census Jobs: Are You the Perfect Fit?

By Craig Davis , September 27, 2019 12:24 PM

Learn about this and other commonly asked questions at AARP’s special free webinar.

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Time: 7 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MT/4:00 p.m. PT

Looking for a job that has flexible hours, competitive pay, and matters to your community? Consider working for the 2020 Census! Get more information on the potential opportunities during our free webinar.

1200x675_twitter_census.jpg

We’ll help you find out:

  • WHAT job opportunities there are and what to expect if you get hired
  • WHO is qualified for these temporary positions
  • HOW you can apply
  • WHAT you can do to help protect yourself from Census employment scams

If you’re looking for a temporary job, this could be a great opportunity. PLUS, these jobs only come along once in a decade—so NOW is the time to get the details about becoming a Census worker. Sign up for our webinar today!

Click here to register.

