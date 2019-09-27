Learn about this and other commonly asked questions at AARP’s special free webinar.

500,000 Census Jobs: Are You the Perfect Fit?

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Time: 7 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MT/4:00 p.m. PT

Looking for a job that has flexible hours, competitive pay, and matters to your community? Consider working for the 2020 Census! Get more information on the potential opportunities during our free webinar.

We’ll help you find out:

WHAT job opportunities there are and what to expect if you get hired

WHO is qualified for these temporary positions

HOW you can apply

WHAT you can do to help protect yourself from Census employment scams

If you’re looking for a temporary job, this could be a great opportunity. PLUS, these jobs only come along once in a decade—so NOW is the time to get the details about becoming a Census worker. Sign up for our webinar today!

Click here to register.

