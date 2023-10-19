Benefits: Don't Leave Money on the Table | October 2023

AARP Eye Center
Medicare Parts A and B, veterans earned benefits, prescription drug coverage and supplemental coverage: navigating benefits can be complex and often confusing. Revisit our October show on Rural America Live for information and resources to help sort through the confusion.
Resources:
- AARP Medicare Resources and Information
- Benefits.gov
- Medicare Savings Programs
- Veteran’s Health Benefits Navigator
- AARP Veterans, Military & Families
- The Need to Do the Medicare Homework
- AARP Medicare Enrollment Guide
- Medicare Open Enrollment: Everything You Need to Know
