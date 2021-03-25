AARP Live on RFD-TV

THIS MONTH ON AARP LIVE:
With so much uncertainty in the world, now is a good time to take charge of your future and your financial affairs. From keeping the family farm in the family, to making sure your final wishes are honored, AARP Live tackles your estate planning questions!
Five lucky callers will have the chance to win a hard cooler! Rules apply. Join the conversation by calling 1-877-283-7570 during the show.
The COVID-19 vaccine is making it's way into communities across the country but many questions remain! This month on AARP Live we take a look at your vaccine options with Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Mark Rupp. Plus, AARP Vice President, Sarah Jennings shares resources to help you navigate the new normal.
It's a new year, but scammers are using the same old tricks to con you during this time of uncertainty! This month on AARP Live, we set the record straight about fake at-home test kits and scammers peddling home-delivery of the vaccine. Plus, we'll offer tips and resources to help you spot pandemic focused scams.
From health care to education and home loans, navigating Veteran’s benefits can be complicated and frustrating! This month on AARP Live, we’ll explore resources to support Veterans, Military members and their families. Plus, we'll discuss scams targeting veterans, and what we all need to be on the lookout for this time of year!
Now more than ever the internet is critical to staying connected with family and friends. But there’s a dark side. Get a rare look inside the mind of a former dark web criminal and learn what you can do to protect yourself and loved ones from cybercrimes.
For more than 80 years, Social Security has been an important source of income in retirement for most Americans. In a turbulent economy and in times of financial insecurity – social security becomes an even more critical lifeline! This month on AARP Live, we’re answering your most pressing Social Security questions and sharing expert advice on how to navigate the pandemic economy.
