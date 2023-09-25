Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

LIMITED TIME OFFER

Join AARP for just $9 per year when you sign up for a 5-year term. Join now and get a FREE GIFT.

120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew

AARP en Español

AARP AARP States Community

AARP Oklahoma to Host Disaster Preparedness Webinars for Consumers, Community Leaders

By AARP Oklahoma , September 25, 2023 01:08 PM

Disaster Preparedness Webinars.png

AARP Oklahoma will host a two-part webinar series on disaster preparedness for Oklahomans during the month of October. The virtual events will share resources for the general public with an event on Thursday, October 5, at 10 a.m. A second webinar focused on disaster preparedness for municipal/community leaders will be held on Thursday, October 12, at 10 a.m.

Education content during the events will be shared by SBP, a national disaster recovery and resilience organization dedicated to shrinking the time between disaster and recovery by reducing risk, increasing resilience and improving the recovery process.

October 5 general public/consumer event: participants will learn how to develop a household plan and improve financial preparedness in case of a disaster. The event will cover knowing risks, making a disaster preparedness plan, purchasing insurance and protecting important documents.
— To register for the consumer event, please click HERE.

October 10 municipal/community leader event: participants will learn about the many interlocking layers of forward-looking activities needed to build more resilient communities as we face an increasing intensity and frequency of disaster events. Through localized case studies from around the country, community and municipal leaders will develop an understanding of what solutions could be transferred or adapted to address particular challenges in local communities and build greater resilience across the disaster cycle.
— To register for the municipal/community leader event: please click HERE.


Both events are free to attend, and AARP membership is not required. A link to join the virtual events will be emailed upon registration.

About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.