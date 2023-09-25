AARP Oklahoma to Host Disaster Preparedness Webinars for Consumers, Community Leaders

AARP Oklahoma will host a two-part webinar series on disaster preparedness for Oklahomans during the month of October. The virtual events will share resources for the general public with an event on Thursday, October 5, at 10 a.m. A second webinar focused on disaster preparedness for municipal/community leaders will be held on Thursday, October 12, at 10 a.m.



Education content during the events will be shared by SBP, a national disaster recovery and resilience organization dedicated to shrinking the time between disaster and recovery by reducing risk, increasing resilience and improving the recovery process.



October 5 general public/consumer event: participants will learn how to develop a household plan and improve financial preparedness in case of a disaster. The event will cover knowing risks, making a disaster preparedness plan, purchasing insurance and protecting important documents.

— To register for the consumer event, please click HERE.



October 10 municipal/community leader event: participants will learn about the many interlocking layers of forward-looking activities needed to build more resilient communities as we face an increasing intensity and frequency of disaster events. Through localized case studies from around the country, community and municipal leaders will develop an understanding of what solutions could be transferred or adapted to address particular challenges in local communities and build greater resilience across the disaster cycle.

— To register for the municipal/community leader event: please click HERE.







Both events are free to attend, and AARP membership is not required. A link to join the virtual events will be emailed upon registration.