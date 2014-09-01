Chris McCoy

Help
Register
Login
Hi, %{firstName}%
Rolling Stones Presale
Games
Car rental
AARP daily Crossword Puzzle
Hotels with AARP discounts
Life Insurance
AARP MEMBERSHIP
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal
Get instant access to members-only products, hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.
AARP en Español
Back
Health
Close Menu
Wellness
Conditions & Treatments
Drugs & Supplements
Health Care & Coverage
Health Benefits
AARP Eye Center
Tips to Protect Your Eyesight
AARP Hearing Center
Ways To Improve Your Hearing
Mental Health Resources
Coping with Depression and Anxiety
AARP Smart Guide
Prepare for a Good Night's Sleep
Money
Scams & Fraud
Personal Finance
Taxes
Retirement
Money Benefits
View and Report Scams in Your Area
Take the Charitable Giving Quiz
AARP Money Map
Get Your Finances Back on Track
Budget & Savings
Make Your Appliances Last Longer
Work & Jobs
Job Search
Careers
Small Business
Employers
Age Discrimination
Flexible Work
10 Part-Time Jobs to Beat Inflation
AARP Skills Builder
Online Courses to Boost Your Career
Age Proof Your Resume
Share Your Story
Stand Up to Age Discrimination
Social Security
Webinars
Get More out of Your Benefits
Enrollment
When to Start Taking Social Security
Basics
10 Top Social Security FAQs
Tools
Social Security Benefits Calculator
Back
Medicare
Medicare Made Easy
Original vs. Medicare Advantage
Enrollment Guide
Step-by-Step Tool for First-Timers
Prescription Drugs
9 Biggest Changes Under New Rx Law
Medicare FAQs
Quick Answers to Your Top Questions
Caregiving
Care at Home
Medical
Financial & Legal
Life Balance
Local
LONG-TERM CARE
Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance
State Guides
Assistance and Services in Your Area
Prepare to Care Guides
How to Develop a Caregiving Plan
How to Find the Right Caregiver
Games
All
Recently Played
Word & Trivia
Rewards
Atari® & Retro
Mahjongg
Members Only
Staying Sharp
Solitaire
Strategy
Arcade
Puzzles
Card
Juegos
Daily
Mobile Apps
More About Games
Right Again! Trivia
Right Again! Trivia – Sports
Atari® Video Games
Throwback Thursday Crossword
Travel
Travel Tips
Vacation Ideas
Destinations
Travel Benefits
Entertainment & Style
Movies
TV
Music
Celebrities
Beauty & Style
Books
Editors' Picks
Best New Shows and Movies
The Weekly Read
Hot New Book Releases
Free Online Novel
Read 'Midnight at the Blackbird Café'
Family & Relationships
Sex & Intimacy
Make Your Bedroom More Romantic
Grandparenting
4 Ways to Connect With Grandchildren
Family
Making Lasting Memories With Mom
Personal Tech
Privacy
Store Medical Records on Your Phone?
Tech Tips
Maximize the Life of Your Phone Battery
Virtual Community Center
Join Free Tech Help Events
Home & Living
Your Home
10 Things to Clean in 10 Minutes
Home Improvement
Your Home Checklist for Aging in Place
38 Ways to Boost Home's Curb Appeal
Auto
Car Buying
Driver Safety
Maintenance & Safety
Trends & Technology
Is Now the Time to Buy an Electric Car?
We Need To Talk
Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills
AARP Smart Driver Course
Assessment
Challenges
Articles
Videos
Recipes
Building Resilience in Difficult Times
Tips for Finding Your Calm
Weight Loss After 50 Challenge
Podcasts
Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams
7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers
Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’
Quick Digest of Today's Top News
AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life
Get Moving With Our Workout Series