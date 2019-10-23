Search
AARP AARP States

Erin Scherer

Oskar.JPG
Oskar Back Disrupts Aging by Teaching ESL Classes at Centro
By Erin Scherer, OCT 23, 2019
He wanted to do something meaningful in retirement, so Oskar Back decided to teach classes in English as a second language at Centro San Juan Diego in Denver.
Search AARP States
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs