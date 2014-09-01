Content starts here
Kristen Tripodi

 AARP investing $65k in Utah communities as part of nationwide grant program 
By Kristen Tripodi, JUL 9, 2024
Four communities across Utah are getting a boost in their work to become more livable for residents of all ages
Utah Braces for Extreme Heat
By Kristen Tripodi, JUL 9, 2024
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of Utah starting at 9AM on Wednesday, July 10 through midnight on Saturday, July 13. This includes most areas in the state west of I-15; the Wasatch Front, the West Desert, and the Salt Lake, Utah, and Cache Valleys.
Fraud Prevention Resources for Utahns
By Kristen Tripodi, JUN 19, 2024
AARP Fraud Watch NetworkTM is a free resource for all. With AARP as your partner, you’ll learn how to proactively spot scams, get guidance from our fraud specialists if you’ve been targeted, and feel more secure knowing that we advocate at the federal, state, and local levels to protect consumers and enforce the law.
AARP Utah Smart Driver Course
By Kristen Tripodi, JUN 6, 2024
Learn safe driving strategies and you could earn a discount on auto insurance.*
In Case You Missed It: A Social Security Conversation with AARP Utah
By Kristen Tripodi, JUN 4, 2024
On May 22, 2024, AARP Utah held an in-person Social Security forum at the Embassy Suites Hotel in South Jordan. We were joined by about 75 attendees as our experts discussed Social Security solvency.
AARP Utah Summer 2024 Discounts
By Kristen Tripodi, MAY 29, 2024
Take advantage of some of our discounts at some popular attractions in Utah!
AARP Utah University Fall Classes
By Kristen Tripodi, MAY 29, 2024
Join AARP Utah’s webinar series to help you make the best decisions on topics that matter most as we age. This live, three-part series features experts from AARP Utah University. Webinars are about 60 minutes long, including a Q&A session. You can attend one - or all of these free classes, but registration is required. Sign up by visiting one of the links below!
AARP Utah Virtual Resource Center
By Kristen Tripodi, MAY 15, 2024
Find community resources in Utah for veterans, caregivers, fraud prevention, wellness & more!
AARP Utah Presentations for 2024
By Kristen Tripodi, MAY 9, 2024
Does your community group need a guest speaker? AARP Utah offers fun and educational presentations for free! Skilled AARP volunteers can deliver presentations on a variety of topics for online or in-person workshops.
Saluting our Veterans: Online & Local Veteran Resources in Utah
By Kristen Tripodi, MAY 9, 2024
Continuing our longstanding commitment to honor veterans, active military and their families, AARP Utah has created this resource page to share free tools, guides and resources that are especially designed for Utah veterans and military personnel.
AARP Local
Connecting you to what matters most, like neighbors do. Find events, volunteer opportunities and more near you.
Sign Up & Stay Connected
