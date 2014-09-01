Zayne Smith

Current Role: State Director of Advocacy

Zayne Smith is the Director of Advocacy, charged with directing AARP advocacy efforts and strategy on a wide range of issues. She has represented AARP Florida on the Working Interdisciplinary Network of Guardianship Stakeholders, Statewide Guardianship Improvement Task Force, Sadowski Coalition, Professional Fiduciary Council of Florida, Department of Elder Affairs Florida State Plan on Aging Advisory Group, National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition and the Florida Don’t Text & Drive Coalition.



Zayne was selected as a 2023 honoree of the Above & Beyond Award presented by City & State Florida + News Service of Florida honoring the 50 most influential and thought provoking women in Florida government and public service. Prior to working with AARP, Zayne worked as a lawyer/lobbyist on health, poverty and immigration policy Alabama Appleseed Center for Law & Justice where she presented testimony to the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Human Rights Coalition.



Zayne has a B.A. in History and earned her J.D. from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law. She was born and raised in Dallas, Texas and is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.