Beating Scammers at Their Own Game | April 2022

Scammers are tapping in to your fear of missing out: how to beat them at their own game.
We often think of frauds and scams as “stranger danger.” But what if the con artist is someone you know? On the April 2022 show, Rural America Live with AARP explored the signs and red flags that someone close might be taking advantage of an older loved one.
Additional Resources:
- Older Americans' Cybercrime Losses Soared to $3 Billion in 2021
- Spot the Red Flags of Elder Financial Abuse
- 10 Essentials to Protect Your Loved One From Fraud
- Fraud by a Fiduciary Can Be Especially Costly
- America's Favorite Gift is a Goldmine for Criminals
- 5 Ways to Prevention Elder Fraud Exploitation
- AARP Veterans Fraud Center
- FBI Elder Fraud Report
- AARP Fraud Helpline: 877-908-3360 (toll-free)
Connect with us!
- We're closer than you think! Connect with AARP where you live - find AARP activities and opportunities in your state!
- Send your questions, comments or suggestions for the show to aarplive@aarp.org or tweet us!
About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.