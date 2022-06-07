Join AARP Oklahoma for "Brain Health: What's fun got to do with it?"

As a part of AARP's commitment to brain health and the official Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month recognized during June, AARP Oklahoma will host "Brain Health: What's fun got to do with it?," a free virtual event to share fun ways to create healthy brain habits that stick.



The webinar will be held online on Monday, June 27 at 2 p.m. CST. AARP membership is not required to participate in this free event.



"Brain Health: What's fun got to do with it?!" will offer tips on choosing a brain health goal and maintaining positive habits to reduce aging-related health risks, all while infusing fun in the process. The event will feature Sarah Lenz Lock, Executive Director of the Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH) and Dr. BJ Fogg, Director of the Behavior Design Lab at Stanford University and author of "Tiny Habits."



GCBH research shows that committing to living a healthy lifestyle is key to keeping our brains and bodies sharp. It has provided eight important behaviors that can benefit brain health:





Staying socially engaged

Smoking cessation

Identifying ways to stimulate your brain

Managing stress

Staying physically active

Getting enough sleep (aim for at least seven hours)

Eating a healthy diet

Controlling blood pressure and blood sugar levels