Define Your Decade, Take the 2020 Census

The Fate of $675 Billion Rests In Your Hands

No matter who you are or where you come from, the 2020 Census will affect you and your community, but you don’t need to read another post about that, instead watch our quick (under 4 minutes each) interactive videos and get yourself up to speed on all things 2020 Census. Visit AARP.org/Census to learn more

Define Your Decade

In Spanish

Score a Job with the 2020 Census

In Spanish

Is it the Census or is it a Scam

In Spanish