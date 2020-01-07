Define Your Decade, Take the 2020 Census

The Fate of $675 Billion Rests In Your Hands
No matter who you are or where you come from, the 2020 Census will affect you and your community, but you don’t need to read another post about that, instead watch our quick (under 4 minutes each) interactive videos and get yourself up to speed on all things 2020 Census. Visit AARP.org/Census to learn more
Define Your Decade
Score a Job with the 2020 Census
Is it the Census or is it a Scam
About AARP States
Contact Information and more from your state office. Learn what we are doing to champion social change and help you live your best life.