Family Caregiver Resources for Delaware

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.

General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.



Caregiver Resource Centers Network

Locations throughout Delaware serve as access points for information on a variety of caregiving topics. The network includes Easterseals, libraries and senior centers statewide.



Delaware’s 211 Helpline

Call 211 from any phone for help with finances, health, disasters and more.



Health Resources



Delaware Division of Public Health

The department provides a full range of health resources on COVID-19, free health care clinics, air and water quality, emergency preparedness and more.



Food Bank of Delaware

The food bank provides senior nutrition programs, mobile pantries, meal boxes and more. Regional contacts:

Newark: 302-292-1305 Milford: 302-424-3301



Home- and Community-Based Resources



Delaware Aging & Disability Resource Center

This easy-to-use tool helps locate service providers throughout Delaware, including adult day centers, fall prevention programs and much more.



Financial Resources



AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK

Find public benefits that can help you pay for food, medicine, health care, utilities and more by using AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK tools.



Delaware State Treasurer’s Office

The Office of the State Treasurer offers a wide range of resources for citizens, including savings plans and a budgeting calculator.



Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council (DCRAC)

The DCRAC provides free education on money matters, tax help and legal assistance with estate planning.



Stand By Me

This partnership between the State of Delaware and the United Way offers a range of services, including financial coaching.



Legal Resources



Delaware Community Legal Aid Society

The agency provides free legal services to citizens age 60 and older, people with disabilities, people living in poverty and more. Regional contacts:

New Castle County 302-575-0660 Kent County 302-674-8500 Sussex County 302-856-0038



Workplace/Employer Resources



Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver- friendly workplace.



Delaware Department of Labor

The department has resources on employment, training, labor market information, unemployment and more.



Transportation Resources



Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDot)

DelDot offers a range of tips on traffic, bus stops and routes, and interactive maps.



Delaware Administration for Regional Transit (DART)

DART offers statewide transportation solutions to disabled Delawareans of all ages.



Housing Resources



Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA)

DSHA provides rental and mortgage assistance and help with a variety of housing issues.



Specific Audience Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.



Care for Caregivers



Community Connections

AARP Community Connections is a new website that offers steps to get or give help. You can organize online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas and support those in need.



Create the Good

Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share your life experiences, skills and passions in your community.



AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website aarp.org/cuidar

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.



AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.



National Resources for Family Caregivers

A listing of national agencies, groups and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and supports.



If you have thoughts about how AARP can improve this resource guide, we invite you to go to aarp.org/preparetocaresurvey (en español: aarp.org/encuestacuidador).