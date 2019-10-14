Do You Know About Ways to Help Protect Your Loved Ones from Fraud?

Learn more at AARP’s free webinar!

Protecting Your Loved Ones from Financial Scams

Thursday, November 12, 2019

Time: 7 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MT/4:00 p.m. PT

Do you know ways to help keep your aging loved ones from losing money to scams and fraud? We’ll share important information that could help you keep them safe during our free webinar.

Hear about:

Ways to talk to your loved ones about recognizing potential scams

Common scams that target older people, including Medicare, Social Security and online relationship scams

Ways to identify and avoid robocall scammers

AARP is here to help you get the information you need to protect your loved ones from losing money to scams and frauds.

