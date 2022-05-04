Please Join AARP Oklahoma in Honoring Our Fallen Military Heroes This Memorial Day

Please join AARP Oklahoma as we honor our fallen military veterans this Memorial Day weekend. AARP Oklahoma is proud to sponsor the Field of Heroes memorial at Tulsa's Veterans Park, held May 28-30, 2022.



Tulsa's VFW Post 577 and Survivor Outreach Services - Oklahoma will display a field of military boots honoring Oklahomans who died while serving. The event offers a visual representation of the real meaning behind Memorial Day - a formation of empty boots donning ID tags and American flags representing fallen heroes' individual lives.



The display is open to the public over the Memorial Day weekend with the following schedule:



Public dedication ceremony: May 28 at 2 p.m.

May 28 at 2 p.m. Display open: Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 29, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, May 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: Veterans Park, 1028 East 6th Street, Tulsa (formerly known as Centennial Park; across the street from VFW Post 577.)



If a service member was not included in previous years' displays and their families would like them included, please complete the form HERE.



Criteria:



All conflicts, All branches

In a duty status at time of death

Home of record as Oklahoma or a family member that currently resides in Oklahoma



Please direct questions regarding service member inclusions to Jordan.C.Cox4.ctr@ARMY.mil.



